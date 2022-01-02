हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DSSSB

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, details here

Candidates interested in the 2022 DSSSB Recruitment drive can scroll down to check all the important details.

Representational Image (Pixabay)

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced bumper vacancies and has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates. 

According to the notification released on DSSSB's official website at https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in, the recruitment will be done to the posts of Junior Engineers and Section Officers in various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi, autonomous and local bodies.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Junior Engineers and Section Officers (ELECTRICAL): 116 (40 for UR, 21 for ESW, 34 for OBC, 14 for SC, 07 for ST candidates)
  • Junior Engineers and Section Officers (CIVIL): 575 (270 for UR, 77 for ESW, 116 for OBC, 85 for SC, 27 for ST candidates)

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 9300-34800+ Grade Pay 4800/- Group ‘C’ and Group ‘B’ 

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Once the registration link is active, candidates need to register themselves on DSSSB’s portal at https://dsssbonline.nic.in. The user ID and password generated after registration can then be used to log in and apply for the posts notified by DSSSB. 

Please note that only ONLINE applications will be accepted. Applications received by post/by hand/by mail etc will be rejected.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Interested and eligible candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. and Ex-serviceman category are exempted. 

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Opening Date of Application: January 10, 2022 
  • Closing Date of Application: February 9, 2022 (Till 11.59 pm)

DSSSB Recruitment: Check notification for Junior Engineers and Section Officers (ELECTRICAL)

DSSSB Recruitment: Check notification for Junior Engineers and Section Officers (CIVIL) 

DSSSB, DSSSB recruitment 2022, DSSSB Recruitment, Jobs, Jobs 2022
