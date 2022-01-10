DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Registration for over 691 vacancies begins at dsssb.delhi.gov.in, know details

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: The registration process for over 690 vacancies announced by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has started on Monday (January 10, 2022).

According to the notification released on DSSSB's official website (https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in), the 2022 recruitment drive is being held to recruit Junior Engineers and Section Officers in various Departments of Government of NCT of Delhi, autonomous and local bodies.

Candidates interested in the 2022 DSSSB Recruitment drive can scroll down to know all the important details.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

Junior Engineers and Section Officers (ELECTRICAL): 116 (40 for UR, 21 for ESW, 34 for OBC, 14 for SC, 07 for ST candidates)

116 (40 for UR, 21 for ESW, 34 for OBC, 14 for SC, 07 for ST candidates) Junior Engineers and Section Officers (CIVIL): 575 (270 for UR, 77 for ESW, 116 for OBC, 85 for SC, 27 for ST candidates)

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Pay scale?

Rs 9300-34800 + Grade Pay 4800 Group ‘C’ and Group ‘B’.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Candidates need to register themselves on DSSSB’s portal at https://dsssbonline.nic.in. The user ID and password generated after registration can then be used to log in and apply for the posts notified by DSSSB. Please note that only ONLINE applications will be accepted and applications received by post/by hand/by mail etc will be rejected.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Application fee?

Interested candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Women, SC, ST, PWD and ex-servicemen candidates are exempted.

DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Last date?

The closing date of the application is February 9, 2022 (11.59 pm).

Interested candidates are advised to keep visiting DSSSB's official website for the latest updates.

