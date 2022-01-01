DU Recruitment 2022: Apply for Library Attendant, other posts on rlacollege.edu.in, details here

New Delhi: Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand College has issued a notification inviting applications from candidates for the post of Library Attendant, Administrative Officer, Laboratory Attendant and others. The college is looking to fill up 32 posts throught this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RLA College on rlacollege.edu.in. The last date to apply for the posts is January 24, 2022.

DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Administrative Officer: 1 Post

Senior Technical Assistant: 1 Post

Senior Assistant: 1 Post

Assistant: 5 Posts

Laboratory Assistant: 1 Post

Junior Assistant: 7 Posts

Library Attendant: 11 Posts

Laboratory Attendant: 5 Posts

DU Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit and other details of the recruitment drive here- Detailed Notification

DU Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

For the selection the candidates will have to sit through three-stage: written test, practical test, skill test. Those candidates, who will qualify the written examination/skill test or any other test applicable to that post, will be called for an interview (if applicable).

DU Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

UR/OBC/EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fees and SC/ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 250 as application fees.

Candidates are advised to check the official site of the college for more related details.

