हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi university

DU Recruitment 2022: Apply for Library Attendant, other posts on rlacollege.edu.in, details here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RLA College on rlacollege.edu.in. 

DU Recruitment 2022: Apply for Library Attendant, other posts on rlacollege.edu.in, details here

New Delhi: Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand College has issued a notification inviting applications from candidates for the post of Library Attendant, Administrative Officer, Laboratory Attendant and others. The college is looking to fill up 32 posts throught this recruitment drive. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RLA College on rlacollege.edu.in. The last date to apply for the posts is January 24, 2022. 

DU Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

  • Administrative Officer: 1 Post
  • Senior Technical Assistant: 1 Post
  • Senior Assistant: 1 Post
  • Assistant: 5 Posts
  • Laboratory Assistant: 1 Post
  • Junior Assistant: 7 Posts
  • Library Attendant: 11 Posts
  • Laboratory Attendant: 5 Posts

DU Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit and other details of the recruitment drive here- Detailed Notification

DU Recruitment 2022:  Selection Process

For the selection the candidates will have to sit through three-stage: written test, practical test, skill test. Those candidates, who will qualify the written examination/skill test or any other test applicable to that post, will be called for an interview (if applicable). 

DU Recruitment 2022:  Application Fees

UR/OBC/EWS candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fees and SC/ST category candidates will have to pay Rs 250 as application fees. 

Candidates are advised to check the official site of the college for more related details.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi universityDU recruitment 2021DU RecruitmentJobs in Indiajob alertsarkari naukriGovernment jobRam Lal Anand College
Next
Story

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply for HR Executive, PR Officer posts at ongcindia.com; Direct link, details here

Must Watch

PT12M44S

An inquiry has been ordered into the stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine