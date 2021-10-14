East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies for Apprentice posts, apply at rrcecr.gov.in

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Patna is hiring more than 2000 Apprentices for various Divisions and Units. Interested and eligible candidates can go apply for around 2206 posts online by visiting the official site at rrcecr.gov.in .

Candidates who are selected would be trained in specific divisions or units that are under the East Central Railways. The last date to apply for the post is till November 5, 2021.

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

- Have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board

- Have ITI in relevant trade (National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training).

- Have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 01.01.2021. There are age limit relaxations that can be checked in official notification (link below).

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacany details

Danapur Division: 675

Dhanbad Division: 156

Sonpur Division: 47

Plant Depot/Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya: 135

Samastipur Division: 81

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division: 892

Carriage & Wagon Repair Workshop: 110

Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur: 110

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates have to be a minimum 15 to 24 years of age. (There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per govt norms)

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Selection for Apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

