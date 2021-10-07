East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2206 Apprentice posts at rrcecr.gov.in

The Indian Railways has released East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 notification. The East Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for the posts of Apprentice. Interested and eligible candidates can go online to the official site of East Central Railway - rrcecr.gov.in - and apply. Around 2206 posts in the organization is up for grabs.

The last date to apply for the post is till November 5, 2021. Candidates who are selected would be trained in specific divisions or units that are under the East Central Railways. There will be no centralised merit list. Rather merit list will be prepared division or unit-wise.

Eligibility Criteria

Here are the eligibilty norms. Candidates must:

- Have passed Class 10 examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate, from recognized Board

- Have ITI in relevant trade (National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training).

- Have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 01.01.2021. There are age limit relaxations that can be checked in official notification (link below).

Selection process:

Selection for Apprenticeship training will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification for a particular Division/Unit. The merit list will be prepared taking the average of the %age marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation (with minimum 50% (aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

For more details, check the official notification here.

Vacany details (no of posts) for East Central Railway Recruitment 2021:

Danapur Division: 675

Dhanbad Division: 156

Sonpur Division: 47

Plant Depot/Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya: 135

Samastipur Division: 81

Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Division: 892

Carriage & Wagon Repair Workshop: 110

Mechanical Workshop/Samastipur: 110



Live TV