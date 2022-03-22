ECGC PO Recruitment 2022 notification released at ecgc.in, here's how to apply online

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) on Monday (March 21, 2022) released the notification for the online examination for selection of personnel for the post of Probationary Officer in cadre of Executive Officers.

According to the notification released on ECGC's official website at https://www.ecgc.in, the recruitment drive is being held for as many as 75 vacancies.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check more details.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

SC: 11

ST: 10

OBC: 13

EWS: 07

Unreserved: 34

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

A Degree of Graduation in any discipline from a University recognized by the Government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate establishing that he/ she is a graduate and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Age limit

As on March 21, 2022 - Minimum: 21 years and Maximum – 30 years.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: How to apply online

Candidates are first required to go to the ECGC website www.ecgc.in.

On the homepage, click on the link “Career with ECGC” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE”.

Candidates will then have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form.

After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email and SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

Candidates are then required to upload their - Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression and a hand written declaration.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Last date for online registration: April 20, 2022

Download of call letters for Pre Examination Training: April 25, 2022 onwards

Pre- Examination Training for SC/ST: First and second week of May, 2022

Download of call letters for Online written examination: First week of May, 2022 onwards

Online written Examination: May 29, 2022

Declaration of result of Online Written Examination: Between June 15 – June 19, 2022

Interview: July /August 2022

Candidates are advised to regularly check the details and updates at the ECGC website www.ecgc.in.

