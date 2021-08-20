ECIL recruitment 2021: Apply for technical officer post on ecil.co.in, details here

New Delhi: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications for the post of technical officer on a contract basis. The applicants need to note that the application forms are available on the official website of ECIL- ecil.co.in.

The interested and eligible candidates need to apply for the posts before August 25. The job location is Hyderabad. The selected candidates will get a consolidated contract pay of ₹23,000 per month.

ECIL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

• Technical Officer on Contract (Cat. 1/MCD): 5 posts

• Technical Officer on Contract (Cat. 2/EDP) : 2 posts

• Technical Officer on Contract (Cat. 3/TCD): 1 post

ECIL recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates should be below 30 years of age as on July 31

ECIL recruitment 2021: Education qualification

Only those candidates can apply who have a First‐class Engineering Degree in Electronics & Communication, or computer science with minimum 60 percent in aggregate. Additionally, the candidate should also have minimum one year work experience.

“After successful on‐line registration, candidates will be shortlisted in order of merit in the ratios of 1:5 based on the marks obtained in their BE/B.Tech. & One year post qualification relevant experience. Such candidates will be called for Virtual Interview and recommendations will be made based on performance in the interview & relevant experience. Recommended candidates will be considered for final selection subject to successful completion of document verification,” ECIL has said.

