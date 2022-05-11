New Delhi: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications to hire young engineers from several disciplines. Interested candidates can apply on the official ECIL website at ecil.co.in.

ECIL recruitment 2022 will fill up vacancies at Headquarters in Hyderabad and Zonal/Branch/Site Offices located across the country in several areas including Manufacturing, Design & Development, Projects, Marketing, Production, CBRN Systems and QA. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 40 vacancies. The last day to apply for the posts is May 14, 2022.

ECIL recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Candidates should have passed First Class(minimum 65%) full time BE/ B.Tech from an institute or University Recognized by AICTE or the Govt., of India in the discipline of ECE, Mechanical , CSE, as per the official notification.

ECIL recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

ECE 21 posts

Mechanical 10 posts

CSE 9 posts

ECIL recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates should not be over 25 years as on May 14, 2022.

ECIL recruitment 2022: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks as per GATE 2022 score and Personal Interviews. As per the ECIL notification “Shortlisting of candidates for Personal Interview will be done in order of merit based on the marks obtained in GATE- 2022 examination.” Those candidates who will be shortlisted will be called for Personal Interview at Hyderabad. The date, time and venue of interview will be sent to shortlisted candidates after document verification via mail / SMS.

ECIL recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates from General/OBC category (including non-creamy layer)/EWS have to pay a fee of Rs 500. SC, ST, PWD, and regular employees of ECIL are exempted from the payment of application fees.

For more details on salary, eligibility criteria and other details, read the official notification HERE.

