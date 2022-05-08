New Delhi: Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM), Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at drdo.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill a total of two vacancies.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Educational requirements

To apply, candidates should have Graduate Degree in B.E/B.Tech. course in first division with NET/GATE qualified OR Post Graduate degree in M.E/M.Tech course in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level in any one of the subjects/disciplines mentioned below:

Computer Science and Engineering/Technology

Computer Science and Automation Engineering/Technology

Computer Science/Technology and Informatics Engineering

Computer Science and System Engineering

Computer Science and Information Technology

Information Technology

Computer Science/Engineering/Technology

Software Engineering/Technology

Information Science and Engineering/Technology

Computer and Communication Engineering

Computer Networking

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit for candidates is 28 years. Notably, age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC as per Govt. rules will be permissible.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Posting

As per the official notification, “Candidates will be posted at CEPTAM, DRDO, Metcalfe House, Civil lines, Delhi- 110054.”

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs. 31,000/-per month + HRA and other facilities as per Govt. rules.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will have to undergo personal interview that will be held at CEPTAM, Delhi or online, as per CEPTAM Director's decision. “Only shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for interview as per schedule and instructions intimated via email & SMS," the notice read.

Direct link to official notification HERE.

ALSO READ: NTPC Recruitment 2022: Several Executive vacancies announced, check details here