हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DRDO recruitment

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Research Fellow posts on drdo.gov.in, check salary, other details here

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply on the official website at drdo.gov.in. 

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Apply for Junior Research Fellow posts on drdo.gov.in, check salary, other details here
Representational image

New Delhi: Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM), Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has invited applications for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at drdo.gov.in. 

The recruitment drive will fill a total of two vacancies. 

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Educational requirements 

To apply, candidates should have Graduate Degree in B.E/B.Tech. course in first division with NET/GATE qualified OR Post Graduate degree in M.E/M.Tech course in first division both at Graduate and Post Graduate level in any one of the subjects/disciplines mentioned below:

Computer Science and Engineering/Technology

Computer Science and Automation Engineering/Technology

Computer Science/Technology and Informatics Engineering

Computer Science and System Engineering

Computer Science and Information Technology

Information Technology

Computer Science/Engineering/Technology

Software Engineering/Technology

Information Science and Engineering/Technology

Computer and Communication Engineering

Computer Networking

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit for candidates is 28 years. Notably, age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC as per Govt. rules will be permissible.  

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Posting

As per the official notification, “Candidates will be posted at CEPTAM, DRDO, Metcalfe House, Civil lines, Delhi- 110054.” 

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs. 31,000/-per month + HRA and other facilities as per Govt. rules.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection process

Shortlisted candidates will have to undergo personal interview that will be held at CEPTAM, Delhi or online, as per CEPTAM Director's decision. “Only shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for interview as per schedule and instructions intimated via email & SMS," the notice read. 

Direct link to official notification HERE

ALSO READ: NTPC Recruitment 2022: Several Executive vacancies announced, check details here

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DRDO recruitmentDRDO Recruitment 2022DRDOCentre for Personnel Talent Management
Next
Story

Agra Govt school fraud: Principal takes salary despite absence, hires woman to teach on her behalf

Must Watch

PT44S

Two Lashkar terrorists have been encountered in Kulgam