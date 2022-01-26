ESIC Recruitment 2022: More than 3,800 vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, know details

ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has announced more than 3,800 vacancies for the recruitment of Upper Division Clerks (UDC), Stenographers (Steno), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

A notification regarding the same has also been released on ESIC's official website at www.esic.nic.in and applications have been invited from interested candidates.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies?

Upper Division Clerk: Over 1,700 vacancies.

Stenographer: Over 160 vacancies.

Multi-Tasking Staff: Over 1,930 vacancies.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Last date?

The last date to apply ONLINE is February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply?

Candidates can apply through ESIC's official website at https://www.esic.nic.in.

Interested candidates are also advised to keep visiting ESIC's official website (www.esic.nic.in) for the latest updates.

Live TV