Fake UPSESSB Recruitment racket for over 24,000 Teacher, Group D and other posts busted

New Delhi: A fake recruitment alert for over 24,000 vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has been busted. The fake job alert notification was released at www.upsssb.org for the recruitment of 17,486 teachers, 3,800 staff and 2,892 class IV employees.

It had also provided the essential educational qualifications and stated that the online application process has begun on September 11 and will go on till October 10.

In order to make it look real, the scammers reportedly had also copied the same format as the official Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (http://www.upsessb.org) website.

The UPSESSB issued a press statement on September 11 to inform about the scam and said that an FIR has been registered in the matter.

The statement also said that the candidates should only refer to the advertisements that are posted on the official website at http://www.upsessb.org.

