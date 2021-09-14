हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSESSB Recruitment

Fake UPSESSB Recruitment racket for over 24,000 Teacher, Group D and other posts busted

The UPSESSB issued a press statement to inform about the scam and said that an FIR has been registered in the matter. 

Fake UPSESSB Recruitment racket for over 24,000 Teacher, Group D and other posts busted
Representational Image

New Delhi: A fake recruitment alert for over 24,000 vacancies in the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB) has been busted. The fake job alert notification was released at www.upsssb.org for the recruitment of 17,486 teachers, 3,800 staff and 2,892 class IV employees. 

It had also provided the essential educational qualifications and stated that the online application process has begun on September 11 and will go on till October 10. 

In order to make it look real, the scammers reportedly had also copied the same format as the official Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (http://www.upsessb.org) website.

The UPSESSB issued a press statement on September 11 to inform about the scam and said that an FIR has been registered in the matter. 

The statement also said that the candidates should only refer to the advertisements that are posted on the official website at http://www.upsessb.org

UPSESSB Recruitment

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSESSB RecruitmentUPSESSBUttar Pradesh
Next
Story

Deadline to apply for Indian Army TGC Recruitment for Engineers ends tomorrow, check salary, other details

Must Watch

PT1M51S

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University