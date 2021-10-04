हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
FSSAI recruitment

FSSAI recruitment 2021: Apply for 254 vacancies on fssai.gov.in, check details here

FSSAI recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can check the official website of FSSAI at fssai.gov.in. 

FSSAI recruitment 2021: Apply for 254 vacancies on fssai.gov.in, check details here
New Delhi: Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) is hiring for technical officer, assistant, personal assistant, central food safety officer, and other posts. Interested candidates can check the official website of FSSAI at fssai.gov.in. 

The recruitment drive will fill up to 254 vacancies in FSSAI. The application process will commence on October 8 and the deadline to apply is November 7. 

FSSAI recruitment 2021: Application fees

For General and OBC categories, candidates have to pay Rs 1500. For SC/ST/EWS/Women/Ex-Servicemen/ PwBD candidates, the application fee is Rs 500.

FSSAI recruitment 2021: Age limit 

Candidates should not be more than 35 for the post of Food analyst, Assistant Director, Assistant Director(Technical), and Deputy Manager.

For the posts of Technical Officer, central food safety officer (CFSO), Assistant Manager IT, Assistant Manager, Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, IT Assistant, the upper age limit is 30. 

For Junior Assistant Grade-I, the age limit is 25 years. 

