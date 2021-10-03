हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhattisgarh police recruitment

Chhattisgarh police recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced for Sub Inspector and other posts, check details here

Chhattisgarh police recruitment: The recruitment drive will fill up to 975 vacancies in Chhattisgarh Police. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Police has invited applications for Sub Inspectors, Subedar and other posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of Chhattisgarh Police at cgpolice.gov.in. 

The application process will remain open till October 31, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill up to 975 vacancies in Chhattisgarh Police. 

Vacancy details:

Subedar- 58 

Sub Inspector-  577 

Sub Inspector (Special Branch)- 69 

Platoon Commander- 247 

Sub Inspector (Fingerprint)- 6 

Sub Inspector (Questioned Document)- 3 

Sub Inspector (Computer)- 6 

Sub Inspector ( Radio)- 9

Age limit:

Candidates should be between the age of 21 years and 34 years as on January 1, 2021.

Application fees:

For the General and OBC category candidates, the application fee is Rs 400. While for candidates from SC/ ST category, Rs 200 is the application fee.

Chhattisgarh Police Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

1. Visit the official website on cgpolice.gov.in

2. Click on the link, ‘Click here to apply for Chhattisgarh Police Subedar/SI/PC Recruitment Exam-2021’ on the homepage 

3. Fill the application form and upload the required documents

4. Pay the application fees and submit 

5. Download the form and take a printout for future reference 

For eligibility criteria and other information, candidates are advised to check the official notification. 

