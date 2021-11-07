FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies! Apply for over 250 posts, check details here

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) of India has invited the application for the direct recruitment of food analyst, technical officer, central food safety officer, assistant manager, assistant, IT assistant, personal assistant, and other posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the concerned posts online through the official website: fssai.gov.in. The last date to apply online is November 12, 2021.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The FSSAI will conduct a computer-based test for all the posts except for the food analyst post.

For posts like the technical officer, central food safety officer, and assistant manager there will be two computer-based tests.

For other posts, a single computer-based test will be held.

Candidates in the ratio of 1:5 will be shortlisted/called for an interview for the post.

In the official recruitment notification, FSSAI said, “Marks scored in all stages of selection in accordance with weightage assigned to each stage will be counted for final selection. Candidate absent in any stage(s) of selection will not be eligible for selection. Further, the Authority reserves the right to introduce additional stage of examination which would be notified at suitable time, if considered necessary.”

“In case of two/ three candidates scoring same marks at final stage, the candidate possessing a desirable qualification wherever applicable as per Recruitment Regulations shall be given preference. If the tie still persists the candidate older in age will get preference. If the tie continues to persist, the tie will be resolved by referring to the alphabetical order of names i.e. a candidate whose name begins with the alphabet which comes first in the alphabetical order will get the preference,” FSSAI added.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria and minimum qualification for various posts is different. Candidates can look at the details through the official notification here.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Application fee

For General and OBC candidates the application fee is Rs 1500/- while for SC/ST/EWS/Women/Ex-Servicemen/ PwBD candidates the application charges are Rs 500/-.

Live TV