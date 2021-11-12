FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Hurry up! Last day to apply for food analyst, technical officer and others posts, details here

New Delhi: The registration process for the posts of food analyst, technical officer, central food safety officer and others at Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) ends on Friday (November 12). Interested candidates can apply on the official FSSAI website at fssai.gov.in.

The recruitment drive will fill over 233 vacancies at FSSAI.

For eligibility and other details, candidates can read the official notification HERE.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Technical Officer - 125 posts

Central Food Safety Officer - 37 posts

Food Analyst - 4 posts

Assistant Manager (IT) - 4 posts

Assistant Manager - 4 posts

Assistant - 33 posts

Hindi Translator - 1 post

Personal Assistant - 19 posts

IT Assistant - 3 posts

Junior Assistant Grade-1 - 3 posts

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Selection process

FSSAI said in the official notification, “Marks scored in all stages of selection in accordance with weightage assigned to each stage will be counted for final selection. Candidate absent in any stage(s) of selection will not be eligible for selection. Further, the Authority reserves the right to introduce additional stage of examination which would be notified at suitable time, if considered necessary.”

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Application fee

For General and OBC candidates the application fee is Rs 1500 while SC/ST/EWS/Women/Ex-Servicemen/ PwBD candidates will have to pay Rs 500.

Live TV