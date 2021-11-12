FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Hurry up! Last day to apply for food analyst, technical officer and others posts, details here

New Delhi: The registration process for the posts of food analyst, technical officer, central food safety officer and others at Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) ends on Friday (November 12). Interested candidates can apply on the official FSSAI website at fssai.gov.in.
The recruitment drive will fill over 233 vacancies at FSSAI.
For eligibility and other details, candidates can read the official notification HERE.
FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Technical Officer - 125 posts
Central Food Safety Officer - 37 posts
Food Analyst - 4 posts
Assistant Manager (IT) - 4 posts
Assistant Manager - 4 posts
Assistant - 33 posts
Hindi Translator - 1 post
Personal Assistant - 19 posts
IT Assistant - 3 posts
Junior Assistant Grade-1 - 3 posts
FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Selection process
FSSAI said in the official notification, “Marks scored in all stages of selection in accordance with weightage assigned to each stage will be counted for final selection. Candidate absent in any stage(s) of selection will not be eligible for selection. Further, the Authority reserves the right to introduce additional stage of examination which would be notified at suitable time, if considered necessary.”
FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Application fee
For General and OBC candidates the application fee is Rs 1500 while SC/ST/EWS/Women/Ex-Servicemen/ PwBD candidates will have to pay Rs 500.