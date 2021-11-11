UCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply for foreman posts, check eligibility and other details

New Delhi: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) is hiring for Foreman (mining) posts. Interested candidates can visit the official website at www.uraniumcorp.in/ to download the application form.

The recruitment drive will fill 16 vacancies in UCIL. The deadline to apply for the posts is December 15, 2021.

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Candidates should have Diploma in Mining and Mine Surveying and possess Foreman/Second Class/First Class Certificate of Competency (unrestricted) for underground metalliferous mines from DGMS.

Minimum 5 years experience in underground metalliferous mines after obtaining diploma is also a must.

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The upper age limit to apply for the posts is 35 years as on December 15, 2021.

Candidates can read the official notification HERE before applying.

UCIL Recruitment 2021: How to apply

An application with full details as per the prescribed ‘Application Format’ along with a recent passport size photograph, self attested copies of matriculation certificate for date of birth and all relevant documents such as educational qualifications, experience, caste certificate and Medical Certificate applicable for physically handicapped candidates only should reach to the Gen.Manager (Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP) at the address: Gen.Manager (Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP) Uranium Corporation of India Limited, (A Government of India Enterprise) P.O. Jaduguda Mines, Distt.- Singhbhum East, JHARKHAND-832102 on or before December 15, 2021, the official notification said.

Live TV