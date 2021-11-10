FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Apply for food analyst, food safety officer and other posts, check fssai.gov.in

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: The Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) of India is seeking application from candidates for direct recruitment to nearly 250 vacancies for food analyst, technical officer, central food safety officer, assistant manager, assistant, IT assistant, personal assistant, and other posts.

Candidates can apply for the posts through the official website at fssai.gov.in.

The last date to apply online is November 12, 2021.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 200+

Deputy Manager- 06

Assistant Director (Technical) - 09

Assistant Director - 06

Technical Officer - 125

Central Food Safety Officer - 37

Food Analyst - 04

Assistant Manager (IT) - 04

Assistant Manager - 04

Assistant - 33

Hindi Translator - 01

Personal Assistant - 19

IT Assistant - 03

Junior Assistant Grade-1 - 03

Principal Manager - 01

Total - 254

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria and minimum qualification for various posts is different.

Assistant - Graduation

Junior Assistant Grade-1 - 12th passed

PA- Bachelor’s Degree with proficiency in shorthand (80 WPM) and typing (40 WPM - English) and/ or (35 WPM Hindi). Should be computer literate and proficient in using MS Office and internet etc.

Assistant Director, Technical - PG in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Food Technology or Food Science & Technology or Food & Nutrition or Edible Oil Technology or Microbiology or Dairy Technology or Agricultural or horticultural Sciences or Industrial Microbiology or Toxicology or Public Health or Life Science or Biotechnology or Fruit & Vegetable Technology or Food Safety & Quality Assurance.

Assistant Director - Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University or Institution; and six years’ experience in handling administration, finance, human resource development or/ and vigilance and accounts matters. OR Degree of Law from a recognized University or institution with three years experience of handling legal matters or working experience as Law Officer.

Deputy Manager - Post Graduate Degree or Diploma (Full Time courses) in journalism or Mass communication or Public Relation or MBA with specialization in Marketing.

Food Analyst - PG in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor of Technology in Dairy or Oil or degree in Veterinary Sciences.

Technical Officer - PG in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Food Technology or Food Science & Technology or Food & Nutrition or Edible Oil Technology or Microbiology or Dairy Technology or Agricultural or horticultural Sciences or Industrial Microbiology or Toxicology or Public Health or Life Science or Biotechnology or Fruit & Vegetable Technology or Food Safety & Quality Assurance

Central Food Safety Officer - Degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or degree in medicine from a recognized University OR (b) any other equivalent

Assistant Manager (IT) - B.Tech or M. Tech in Computer Science or any other relevant Engineering Discipline or MCA or Bachelor’s Degree in Relevant field. 5 Years of total experience. Minimum 3 years’ experience in relevant field.

Assistant Manager - Post Graduate Degree or Diploma (Full Time courses) in journalism or Mass communication or Public Relation from a recognized university or Institute OR Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Social Work or psychology or Labour and Social Welfare from a recognized university or Institute OR Bachelor’s degree in Library Sciences or Library and Information Science.

Hindi Translator - Masters degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR (b) Master’s degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR (c) Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s Degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level; And Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English and vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government office, including Government of India Undertaking

IT Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree with at least one year PG Diploma/Degree in Computer Application or Information Technology or equivalent degree in relevant field. OR (b) Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Application or equivalent degree in relevant field

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The FSSAI will conduct a computer-based test for all the posts except for the food analyst post. For posts like the technical officer, central food safety officer, and assistant manager there will be two computer-based tests. For other posts, a single computer-based test will be held.

Candidates in the ratio of 1:5 will be shortlisted/called for an interview for the post.

In the official recruitment notification, FSSAI said, “Marks scored in all stages of selection in accordance with weightage assigned to each stage will be counted for final selection. Candidate absent in any stage(s) of selection will not be eligible for selection. Further, the Authority reserves the right to introduce additional stage of examination which would be notified at suitable time, if considered necessary.”

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Application fee

For General and OBC candidates the application fee is Rs 1500/- while for SC/ST/EWS/Women/Ex-Servicemen/ PwBD candidates the application charges are Rs 500/-.

