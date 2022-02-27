हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
FSSAI recruitment

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Food Analyst posts on fssai.gov.in, salary Rs 60,000, details here

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply on the official website at fssai.gov.in/jobs@fssai.php. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications for the post of Food Analyst. Interested candidates can apply on the website at fssai.gov.in/jobs@fssai.php

The last day to apply for the posts is March 10, 2022. The recruitment drive will fill a total of two vacancies in FSSAI on a short-term contract basis. 

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Applicants are required to have a Master’s degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor of Technology in Dairy or Oil or degree in Veterinary Sciences from a university established in India by law or is an associate of the Institution of Chemists (India) by examination in the section of Food Analysts conducted by the Institution of Chemists (India) or any other equivalent qualification recognized and notified by the Central government for such purposes with not less than three years’ experience in the analysis of food. 

Candidates must also be declared qualified for appointment as a Food Analyst by a Board appointed and notified by the Food Authority, the notification read. 

Read the official notice HERE

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit is 50 years as on the closing date. 

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Salary 

 Rs.60,000 per month (Consolidated)

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates may have to undergo Written Test and Interview. “Mere fulfilling the essential and desirable qualifications will not entitle an applicant to be called for consideration for recruitment. The Selection process may involve Written Test and Interview,” the official FSSAI notification read. 

