GAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 48 posts at gailonline.com, earn up to Rs 1.80 lakh

GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited has announced as many as 48 vacancies and has invited applications from Indian nationals.

According to a detailed notification released at https://gailonline.com, GAIL is looking for "committed, vibrant and passionate young Graduate Engineers" for filling up the posts of "Executive Trainees".

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): 18

18 Executive Trainee (Mechanical): 15

15 Executive Trainee (Electrical): 15

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Educational qualification

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.



Bachelor Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.



Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Electrical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Grade and pay scale

​Selected candidates will be placed on the pay scale of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 at the Basic Pay of Rs 60,000 during one year training cum probation as Executive Trainee in E-2 grade. On successful completion of their Training cum Probation Period, they will be absorbed in the same Pay Scale of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 in E-2 grade.

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Age limit

​The upper Age Limit is 26 years as on March 16, 2022, for the posts of Executive Trainee in all disciplines.

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply ONLINE through GAIL website (https://gailonline.com) only

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is March 16, 2022 (6 PM).

Any revision, clarification, addendum, corrigendum, time extension, etc to the above advertisement will be hosted on the 'Careers' section on the GAIL website (www.gailonline.com). Candidates are advised to visit the website regularly to keep themselves updated.

Live TV