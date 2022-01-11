हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Apply for several vacancies at gailonline.com and earn Rs 2.40 lakh per month, check details

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: The Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) India has issued a notification and invited applications from Indian nationals for filling up several posts.  

According to the notification released on the official website at https://gailonline.com, the recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit Chief Managers (Medical Services) and Senior Officers (Medical Services).

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Vacancy details 

  • Chief Manager (Medical Services): 02 posts
  • Senior Officer (Medical Services): 07 posts

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Educational qualification 

  • Chief Manager (Medical Services): MBBS with MD / DNB in General Medicine.
  • Senior Officer (Medical Services): MBBS Degree.

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Grade and pay scale

  • Chief Manager (Medical Services): Grade E-5, Rs 90,000 - 2,40,000.
  • Senior Officer (Medical Services): Grade E-2, Rs 60,000 - 1,80,000.

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Age limit as on January 20, 2022

  • Chief Manager (Medical Services): 40
  • Senior Officer (Medical Services): 32

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates need to apply ONLINE through the GAIL website www.gailonline.com. No other mode of application will be accepted. 

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Last date

The last date to apply is January 20, 2022 (06:00 PM). 

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment 2022: Detailed notification

Any revision, clarification, addendum, corrigendum, time extension, etc to the above advertisement will be hosted on the 'Careers' section on the GAIL website (www.gailonline.com). Candidates are advised to visit the website regularly to keep themselves updated. 

