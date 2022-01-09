हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GAIL Recruitment 2021

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Various vacancies announced at gailonline.com, check details here

New Delhi: The Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) India has issued notification for the recruitment of individuals for Chief Manager and Senior Officer posts. The company has invited applications from eligible candidates and is looking to fill up 9 posts in the organization.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL India on gailonline.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 20, 2022. 

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

  • Chief Manager: 2 Posts
  • Senior Officer: 7 Posts

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification 

  • Chief Manager: MBBS with MD / DNB in General Medicine
  • Senior Officer: MBBS Degree

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

GAIL India selection process will include Group Discussion and/or Interview before the Selection Committee. Candidates can check the age limit and other details here- Detailed Notification 

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

It may be noted that the candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200, while SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. 

