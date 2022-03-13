हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GAIL

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for various Executive Trainee posts on gailonline.com, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions on the official website of GAIL- https://gailonline.com.

Representational Image

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited has issued notification for the recruitment Executive Trainee position. GAIL has invited applications from eligible Indian nationals to fill as many as 48 vacancies in the company through this recruitment drive. 

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): 18
  • Executive Trainee (Mechanical): 15 
  • Executive Trainee (Electrical): 15

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Educational qualification 

  • Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks. 
     
  • Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.
     
  • Executive Trainee (Electrical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Grade and pay scale

​Selected candidates will be placed on the pay scale of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 at the Basic Pay of Rs 60,000 during one year training cum probation as Executive Trainee in E-2 grade. On successful completion of their Training cum Probation Period, they will be absorbed in the same Pay Scale of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 in E-2 grade.

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Age limit

​The upper Age Limit is 26 years as on March 16, 2022, for the posts of Executive Trainee in all disciplines.

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply ONLINE through GAIL website (https://gailonline.com) only

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is March 16, 2022 (6 PM). 

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Check detailed notification

Any revision, clarification, addendum, corrigendum, time extension, etc to the above advertisement will be hosted on the 'Careers' section on the GAIL website (www.gailonline.com). Candidates are advised to visit the website regularly to keep themselves updated. 

