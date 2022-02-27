GAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at gailonline.com, get salary up to Rs 1.80 lakh

GAIL Recruitment 2022: GAIL (India) Limited has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from interested Indian nationals.

As per the notification released at https://gailonline.com, GAIL is looking for Graduate Engineers for filling up the posts of "Executive Trainees".

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Number of vacancies

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): 18

18 Executive Trainee (Mechanical): 15

15 Executive Trainee (Electrical): 15

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Educational qualification

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks.



Bachelor Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Control/ Electronics & Instrumentation / Electrical & Instrumentation / Electronics / Electrical & Electronics with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Mechanical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.



Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks. Executive Trainee (Electrical): Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Mechanical/ Production/ Production & Industrial/ Manufacturing/ Mechanical & Automobile with minimum 65% marks.

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Grade and pay scale

​Candidates will be placed on the pay scale of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 at the Basic Pay of Rs 60,000 during one year training cum probation as Executive Trainee in E-2 grade. On successful completion of their Training cum Probation Period, they will be absorbed in the same Pay Scale of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 in E-2 grade.

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: Age limit

​The upper age limit is 26 years as on March 16, 2022.

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply ONLINE through the GAIL website (https://gailonline.com) only

GAIL (India) Limited Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is March 16, 2022 (6 PM).

Candidates are advised to visit the official website (https://gailonline.com) regularly for the latest updates.

Live TV