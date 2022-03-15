GAIL recruitment 2022: Hurry up! One day left to apply for Executive Trainee posts, check salary, details here

New Delhi: GAIL India Limited has invited applications to hire for several Executive Trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at gailonline.com.

Candidates must hurry as the last day to apply for the posts is Wednesday (March 16). The recruitment drive will fill a total of 48 vacancies at GAIL.

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation) 18 posts

Executive Trainee (Mechanical) 15 posts

Executive Trainee (Electrical) 15 posts

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates must note that GAIL will consider Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 marks for hiring Executive Trainees in the aforementioned disciplines. “3 Based on the GATE-2022 marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted for further selection process for the position of Executive Trainee in the above disciplines. Please note that only GATE-2022 marks is valid for this recruitment exercise. GATE marks of 2021 or prior to that is not valid,” the notification read.

