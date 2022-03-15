हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GAIL Recruitment

GAIL recruitment 2022: Hurry up! One day left to apply for Executive Trainee posts, check salary, details here

GAIL recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply on the official website at gailonline.com. 

GAIL recruitment 2022: Hurry up! One day left to apply for Executive Trainee posts, check salary, details here
Representational image

New Delhi: GAIL India Limited has invited applications to hire for several Executive Trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at gailonline.com. 

Candidates must hurry as the last day to apply for the posts is Wednesday (March 16). The recruitment drive will fill a total of 48 vacancies at GAIL. 

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Executive Trainee (Instrumentation)   18  posts

Executive Trainee (Mechanical)          15 posts

Executive Trainee (Electrical)            15 posts

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000

GAIL Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Candidates must note that GAIL will consider Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 marks for hiring Executive Trainees in the aforementioned disciplines. “3 Based on the GATE-2022 marks and requirement, candidates will be shortlisted for further selection process for the position of Executive Trainee in the above disciplines. Please note that only GATE-2022 marks is valid for this recruitment exercise. GATE marks of 2021 or prior to that is not valid,” the notification read. 

Direct link to official notification HERE

ALSO READGATE 2022 result to be out on March 17, check how to download on gate.iitkgp.ac.in

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GAIL RecruitmentGAIL Recruitment 2022GAILGAIL India LimitedGATE 2022
Next
Story

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for over 930 vacancies at uppbpb.gov.in, know details

Must Watch

PT11M24S

DNA: Pain of Kashmiri Pandits now reaches door to door!