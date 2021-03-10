GIC Recruitment 2021: Assistant Manager vacancies released on gicofindia.com

New Delhi: General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) has released 44 vacancies for the post of Assistant Manager (Scale I). Interested candidates can visit the official website of GIC on gicofindia.com.

The application window will open from Thursday (March 11, 2021). The last date to apply for the posts is March 29, 2021.

The company is looking for graduates / post-graduates in various disciplines to be posted at its head office in Mumbai. The four disciplines are Finance - Chartered Accountants, general, Legal and Insurance.

The exams will be conducted in online mode tentatively on May 9, 2021. The call letters will be issued around 10 days before the exam.

The company is also arranging online pre-recruitment training sessions for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates. This will be done from April 26 to 29.

GIC Recruitment, Assistant Manager Selection Procedure:

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of Online Test, performance in Group Discussion and interview and medical examination.

The online test will consist of 123 questions, out of which 120 will be objective type and the remaining three will be descriptive type. The total marks is 150.

GIC Recruitment, Assistant Manager Age Limit:

The minimum age as of February 1, 2021, should be 21 years, while the maximum limit is 30 years.

GIC Recruitment, Assistant Manager Salary:

Selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs.32,795 per month in the scale of Rs 32795-1610(14) – 55335-1745(4) - 62315 and other admissible allowances like DA, HRA, CCA, etc. The total emoluments will be about Rs. 65,000 per month plus other benefits.