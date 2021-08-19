हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2021

Goa Electricity Department Recruitment 2021: 243 vacancies announced for various posts, check details here

The registrations started on August 18. The last date to apply is September 7, 2021.

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Electricity Department of Goa has announced vacancies for the recruitment of candidates to various posts including Junior Engineer, Station Operator, Lower Division Clerk, Lineman/ Wireman and Meter Reader.

A total of 243 vacancies have been applied. Interested candidates can apply online on cbes.goa.gov.in.

The registrations started on August 18. The last date to apply is September 7, 2021.

Vacancy details:

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 56 vacancies

Station Operator – 18 vacancies

Lower Division Clerk – 11 vacancies

Lineman/ Wireman – 69 vacancies

Meter Reader – 79 vacancies

Age Limit: The age of the candidates must not exceed 45 years. Relaxations will be given as per government rules.

“The candidate will be sent intimations on registered email about the venue for examination along with Examination Hall Ticket which the candidate will have to print and produce at the examination hall,” the department said in a notification.

