Goa Police recruitment

Goa Police recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for constable and other posts, check details here

Goa Police recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of Goa Police at citizen.goapolice.gov.in.

Representational image

New Delhi: Goa Police has invited applications for Police Constable (armed police), Pharmacist and other posts. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of Goa Police at citizen.goapolice.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is November 8 in the prescribed format. The recruitment drive will fill up to 775 posts. 

Vacancy details:

Police Constable -  734 posts

Pharmacist - 6 posts

Laboratory Technician - 2 posts

Stenographer - 2 posts

Lower Division Clerk - 5 posts

Barber - 4 posts

Dhobi - 3 posts

Nursing Assistant - 3 posts

Mess Servant - 14 posts

Sweeper - 2 posts

How to apply: 

Candidates can send their application in the prescribed format along with other documents at the counter opened at the Police Headquarter, Panaji Goa, Mapusa Police Station, Bicholim Police Station, Ponda Police Station, Curchorem Police Station, Margao Police Station and Vasco Police Station.

Application fees:

For General Category, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. For SC/ST/EWS/OBC and Ex-Serviceman category candidates, Rs 100 is to be paid as application fee.

