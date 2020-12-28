Good news! Big vacancy in Indian Railways for Engineering and Diploma candidates - Check details here

In a good news for candidates looking for jobs in Indian Railways, appointments are being made for the posts of apprentices in Rail Wheel Plant. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website https://rwf.indianrailways.gov.in/. The official website has step-by-step guide to fill the online application.

Candidates who have Engineering Degree or Diploma (Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science, IT, Electronics Instrumentation) can apply for the recruitment on these posts. More information related to education qualification can be obtained by visiting the official website of the department. Complete details related to qualification are given on the official website of the department.

Recruitment details

1-Graduate Engineers - 10 posts

2-Diploma of Engineering - 60 posts

How to apply

Candidates can apply online through the National Apprenticeship Portal. The last date for online application for recruitment to these posts is 14 January 2021. For this, the candidates will not have to pay any application fee.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected directly on these posts. There will be no written examination. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained in Engineering diploma/Degree exams. Candidates can get more information about the selection process by visiting the official website of the department.