GPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for vacancies in Civil Services and other departments, check details here

GPSC Recruitment 2021: The recruitment drive will fill up to 183 vacancies in Gujarat Administrative Service, Gujarat Civil Services, and other departments. 

New Delhi: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) is looking to hire for vacancies in Gujarat Administrative Service, Gujarat Civil Services, and other departments. Interested candidates can read the detailed notification on the official website at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the various posts is October 13. The recruitment drive will fill up to 183 vacancies in GPSC. 

Vacancy details:

Gujarat Administrative Service, Junior scale Deputy Collector /Deputy District Development Officer- 15

Deputy Superintendent of police- 8

District Registrar- 1

Asst. Commissioner of state tax- 48

Deputy Director, Scheduled Castes- 1

Taluka Devlopment Officer- 10

Assisitant District Registrar-10

Social Welfare Officer (Scheduled Castes)- 1

Govt. Labour Officer- 2

State tax Officer- 75

Important dates: 

Online Application process begins: September 28, 2021

Last date for Submission of Online Application: October 13, 2021

Tentative Date of Prelim Exam: December 19, 2021

Tentative Date of result of Prelim Exam: February 2022

Age limit: 

Candidates should not be less than 20 years of age. The upper age limit is 35 years as of October 13.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Competitive Exams consisting of the preliminary exam (objective type) and the main examination (written and Interview).

