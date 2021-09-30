DU Recruitment 2021: Golden opportunity! Apply for 251 Assistant Professor posts on du.ac.in, check details here

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) has invited applications to hire for Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

The recruitment drive will fill up to 251 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is October 20, 2021.

Candidates can check the eligibility and other details in the detailed notification HERE.

DU Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected for the post of Assistant Professors in the University on the basis of merit through all India advertisements and selection by the duly constituted Selection Committees. Candidates will be shortlisted for interview for the post of Assistant Professors in the Departments of the University on the basis of graduation, post graduation, M.Phil, Ph.D, NET with JRF, NET, Research Publications and Teaching/Post Doctoral experience marks.

DU Recruitment 2021: Application fee

For UR/OBC/EWS category, Rs 500 will be charged as application fees. Candidates from SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants will be exempted from paying application fees. Payment has to be made via online mode only, through credit/debit card/Net Banking.

