HEC Recruitment 2021: 206 trainee vacancies released for various trades, here’s how to apply

HEC Recruitment 2021: Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HEC) has invited applications to fill up 206 vacancies under its Craftsmanship Training Scheme (CTS) for sessions 2021-22 and 2021-23.

The training will be provided in the trades of Electrician, Fitter, Machinist, Welder, COPA (Computer Operated Programming Assistance) and Sewing Technology (Tailoring) at HEC Training Institute (HTI) in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The training session is scheduled to start in September 2021. Interested candidates can apply for the roles before July 31.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have 10th pass under 10+2 system / matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board or Council for all trades except welder trade& Sewing Technology (Tailoring) and 8th class examination passed for trade of welder & Sewing Technology (Tailoring) from a recognized Board or Council or School of Central/State Government or its equivalent.

How to apply for HEC Recruitment 2021:

Candidates can download the application form the career section of HEC website at hecltd.com. Completely filled up application form along with relevant documents must reach through speed post or registered post or by hand latest July 13 (5 pm) to the HEC office.

