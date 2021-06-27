हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ITBP Recruitment 2021

ITBP Recruitment 2021: Golden chance to get into Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force under sports quota, check details here

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force has invited applications for the recruitment of meritorious sportspersons to the post of Constable / General duty under sports quota - 2021.

A total of 65 vacancies have been released for both male and female candidates in Group C (non-gazetted and non-ministerial).

The selections will be done for sportspersons of various disciplines - Wrestling, Kabaddi, Karate, Archery, Wushu, Taekwondo, Judo, Gymnastics, Sports Shooting, Ski, Boxing and Ice Hockey.

Pay Scale: Level 3 in the pay matrix of Rs 21,700 – Rs 69,100 (7th CPC). Other allowances will also be applicable in the Force.

Interested candidates can apply for the job through the official website of ITBP at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in once the application window opens.

The opening date for online application is July 5, 2021. The last date of receipt of the online application is September 2, 2021, before midnight.

Also Read: Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2021: 350 vacancies released, check how to apply

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
