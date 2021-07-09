Highest Salary Jobs: Know which career path to aim towards for the best pay day

New Delhi: Before applying for a job, the first question that comes to the mind of any person is salary. In today's modern era, when money has its own importance, then a high-paying job attracts everyone.

In such a situation, it also raises the question of which jobs have a generous salary. If you have had this thought, here are the top 5 highest paying jobs:

1. Business Analytics- Good students in Mathematics can make a career in this field. Especially those who have a hold on topics like statistics and probability. Let us tell you that the course of Data & Business Analytics is conducted in India and abroad. In which admission can be taken after 12th or graduation. According to media reports, the starting salary in this field is between 6-8 lakhs. Up to 15 lakh rupees are available annually in the mid level. At the same time, experienced people also charge 25 lakhs or more.

2. Investment Bankers - There is a huge demand for investment bankers in big companies. Actually, these people help companies to raise capital. They also provide financial advice to top management. The youth coming in this field should have a bachelor's degree in any related study field like business administration or finance etc. According to media reports, in the initial phase of the field, an annual salary of Rs 12 lakh is available. At the same time, experienced people earn up to 50 lakhs annually.

3. App Developer - In today's era, you will get apps in any subject. From news to use of e-commerce apps. When companies launch an app, it requires an app developer. To get into this field, one has to do app development course. It is said that the initial salary of app developers is 6-8 lakhs annually. At the same time, experienced people earn up to 60 lakhs annually.

4. Chartered Accountant - Even today there is a huge demand for Chartered Accountants. Chartered Accountants advise people or companies on tax management and finance management. To get into this field, one has to pass the CA exam. According to media reports, the starting salary of a CA is Rs 5 lakh annually. At the same time, experienced people earn up to 25 lakhs annually.

5. Social Media Manager - Social media has become an important weapon in the age of the internet. From companies to celebrities and politicians, they hire social media managers. To get into this field, one has to take a degree in communication. Simultaneously, SMO courses can also be done. It is said that the people of this field earn between Rs 4 lakh to Rs 18 lakh annually.