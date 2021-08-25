हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Teachers posts

Himachal Pradesh Teachers Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for 4000 posts, check details here

HP government has decided to fill up 4000 teacher posts. 2640 posts for Elementary Education Department and 1360 posts for Higher Education Department.

Image credits: Twitter

Shimla: The Jai Ram Thakur government decided to fill up 4000 teachers' posts of different categories. It will include 820 posts of drawing teachers and 870 posts of physical education teachers.

Out of these 4000 posts, 2640 posts of teachers would be filled in Elementary Education Department. 1360 posts in Higher Education Department would be filled up on a contractual basis.

On Monday, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar urged young graduates to become job givers instead of job seekers. The Governor addressed on the 16th convocation of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University in Palampur, “Your knowledge should benefit the society and the agricultural community.”

He said, the youth are the assets of the country and should focus on nation-building activities. He appealed to the young scientists and degree holders to be a job giver not a job seeker. 

 

Teachers posts4000 Teachers postsHimachal Pradesh GovernorHimachal Pradesh governmentRecruitment 2021
