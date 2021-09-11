HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1334 posts on citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Police has invited applications for the position of Police Constable. The Himachal Pradesh Police Department has released a notification for over 1334 vacancies. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Police Department- citizenportal.hppolice.gov.in.

The candidates need to note that they will be able to apply for the posts from October 1, 2021, and the last day to apply for the Police Constable posts is October 31, 2021.

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The applicants should have passed their 10+2 or any other equivalent examination from a recognized board or institute to apply for the posts.

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates should be a minimum of 18 years of age and a maximum of 25 years of age. However, certain age relaxations are considered as per rules.

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Important points

The details filled in by the candidates in the application form will be considered as final.

There will be no re-consideration for changing any information on the application form after it is submitted.

While filling in the application form, applicants are expected to submit related documents such as scanned photographs, scanned signatures, and others.

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee can be paid online by candidates via net banking or debit and credit card. The payment can also be done via offline mode by depositing the fee to any SBI branch.

HP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates have to appear for Physical Standard Test, Physical Efficiency Test and one written test. The final merit list will be released on the basis of the written test, height of candidates, and evaluation on examination of certificates.

