HPSC ADO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 500 Agricultural Development Officer posts on hpsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has invited applications for Agricultural Development Officer posts. The candidates need to note that this recruitment drive of the commission will fill out 500 posts in the organisation.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the official site of HPSC on hpsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 6, 2021.

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants should have a degree in B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture from any recognized university. Additionally, the candidates should have Sanskrit or Hindi up to Matriculation or 10+2/B.A/M.A with Hindi as one of the subjects.

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The age limit of the candidates should be between 17-35 years.

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2021: Application Fees

Male candidates of the general category and all reserved categories will have to pay ₹1000/- Female candidates of the general category and all reserved categories will have to pay ₹250/- Male and female candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM category of Haryana and EWS category will have to pay ₹250/-

