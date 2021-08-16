HSSC Recruitment: Last day to apply for Haryana government job vacancies on August 31, check details

New Delhi: The last day for the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will close on August 31.

This registration window is for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for recruitment in Haryana government group C and group D posts.

Eligible candidates can apply for the Haryana government job vacancy by registering on the official website at http://www.onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in/eforms/login.aspx.

The HSSC Recruitment 2021 scheme opened in January 2021. Students that have passed class 10 and Class 12 can also apply for the posts.

The deadline for Haryana government jobs via one-time registration portal was earlier set at May 31, but it was later extended till June 30 and then till August 31.

Steps to apply for the opportunity:

Step 1: Visit the official site – https://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in/eforms/login.aspx.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number and captcha code.

Step 3: Fill in the required details in the registration form.

Step 4: Submit and pay the registration fees online.

In case the payment is deducted but not reflecting on the registration form, contact the authority by clicking on the link on the homepage.

The Admit Card for the written examination of the candidates will be uploaded on the official website soon.

Applicants are advised to read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow the same strictly.

Live TV