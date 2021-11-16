हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
HTET Recruitment 2021

HTET Recruitment 2021: Registrations start for TET, PGT, PRT exams, check important dates here

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of HTET at haryanatet.in. The last date to apply online is November 25, 2021.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has invited applications for the recruitment of teachers for levels 1, 2 and 3.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) registrations for Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) teachers have started.

HTET Recruitment 2021 – Age Limit:

The candidate must be between 18 to 38 years of age to be eligible to apply for HTET 2021.

HTET Recruitment 2021 – Important dates:

Start date for online application: November 15, 2021

Last date for online application: November 25, 2021

Start date for correction in online application: November 26, 2021

Last date for correction in online application: November 28, 2021

Date of Examination: December 18, 19, 2021

HTET is an eligibility test for teachers to be appointed in schools run by Haryana state government. Candidates who qualify this exam will be eligible for applying for various openings in state-run schools.

