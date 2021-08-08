हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
HURL Recruitment 2021

HURL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 513 Non-Executive posts, direct link to apply here

Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) has invited applications for the recruitment of 513 Non-Executive posts.

Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) has released the notification for the recruitment for 513 Non-Executive in Junior Engineer Assistant, Engineer Assistant, Junior Store Assistant, Junior Account Assistant, Junior Lab Assistant, and Junior Quality Assistant posts on a contract basis. 

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of HURL: hurl.net.in. The application process has started on August 3, 2021, and will be concluded on August 16, 2021.

DIRECT LINK FOR REGISTRATION

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should have completed a Diploma/ Degree from a recognised university. Candidates holding a qualification through part-time/correspondence/distance education mode are not eligible to apply.

Age limit: The age limit of the ideal candidates should be between 25 to 40 years.

Application Fee: All candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 300/- through Debit Cards, Credit Cards, OR Internet Banking.

CLICK HERE FOR OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

Selection Process: Selection will be based on a Computer-based-test (CBT) followed by a Trade Test. Candidates shortlisted on the basis of the result of the CBT and profile with respect to eligibility criteria and the job description advertised for the posts will be required to appear in a trade test, details of which will be communicated separately.

ALSO READ: Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for Head Constable post, check eligibility, vacancies and other details here

HURL Recruitment 2021Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan LimitedGovernment jossarkari naukri
