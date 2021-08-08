Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for Head Constable post, check eligibility, vacancies and other details here

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has begun the recruitment drive for 2021 has again. Punjab Police has released the notification for recruitment for 787 Head Constable posts. These vacancies are for the Investigation Cadre of the State Police Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official site of Punjab Police: punjabpolice.gov.in.

The application process has started on August 4 and will be concluded on August 25, 2021.

Eligibility criteria: The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized university or its equivalent. For detailed information about eligibility criteria click here.

Age limit: Maximum age as of 1 January 2021 should be 28 years. The relaxation in the age limit is given under various criteria's which can be checked by the candidates in the official notification.

Selection Procedure:

The selection process shall be a 2 (two) stage process consisting of the following Tests:

Stage I: Computer Based Test consisting of two (2) Multiple Choice Questions papers. Papers are to be conducted on the same day.

Stage II:

(i) Document Scrutiny

(ii) Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

(iii) Physical Screening Test (PST)

Application procedure:

Step 1: Visit the official site of Punjab Police: punjabpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Recruitment' icon.

Step 3: Now click on the link that reads 'Recruitment for Head Constable Vacancies'.

Step 4: Register yourself by giving details as asked.

Step 5: Fill in the required details in the application form.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 7: Download and print the application form for future references.

Pay Scale: The pay for the post of Head Constable has been fixed at Rs 25,500/-

