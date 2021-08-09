IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force invites applications for various Group C posts, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force Recruitment (IAF) has invited applications for various Group ‘C’ posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for over 282 posts through its official website -indianairforce.nic.in.

The candidates need to note that the notification for the recruitment drive was published in the newspaper on July 24, 2021 and the last date to apply is September 7.

The notification read, “Applications are invited from eligible citizens for the recruitment of group ‘C’ civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations or units. Eligible candidates may address their application to the concerned stations or units.”

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Group C Civilian: 282 Posts

HQ Maintenance Command: 153 Posts

HQ Eastern Air Command: 32 Posts

HQ South Western Air Command: 11 Posts

Independent Units: 1 Post

Cook (Ordinary Grade): 5 Posts

Mess Staff: 9 Posts

Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 Posts

House Keeping Staff: 15 Posts

Hindi Typist: 3 Posts

Lower Division Clerk: 10 Posts

Store Keeper: 3 Posts

Carpenter: 3 Posts

Painter: 1 Post

Suptd (Store): 5 Posts

Civilian Mechanic Transport Driver: 3 Posts

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Only those candidates who are between 18-25 years of age can apply for this recruitment drive. To apply, the candidates must give a class 12th, class 12th certificates and a Bachelor’s degree.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will have to appear in a written test, which will be in both English and Hindi.

