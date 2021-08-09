हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Air Force

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force invites applications for various Group C posts, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for over 282 posts through its official website -indianairforce.nic.in.

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force invites applications for various Group C posts, details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force Recruitment (IAF) has invited applications for various Group ‘C’ posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for over 282 posts through its official website -indianairforce.nic.in.

The candidates need to note that the notification for the recruitment drive was published in the newspaper on July 24, 2021 and the last date to apply is September 7. 

The notification read, “Applications are invited from eligible citizens for the recruitment of group ‘C’ civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations or units. Eligible candidates may address their application to the concerned stations or units.”

Read the complete notification here

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details 

Group C Civilian: 282 Posts

  • HQ Maintenance Command: 153 Posts
  • HQ Eastern Air Command: 32 Posts
  • HQ South Western Air Command: 11 Posts
  • Independent Units: 1 Post
  • Cook (Ordinary Grade): 5 Posts
  • Mess Staff: 9 Posts
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 Posts
  • House Keeping Staff: 15 Posts
  • Hindi Typist: 3 Posts
  • Lower Division Clerk: 10 Posts
  • Store Keeper: 3 Posts
  • Carpenter: 3 Posts
  • Painter: 1 Post
  • Suptd (Store): 5 Posts
  • Civilian Mechanic Transport Driver: 3 Posts

ALSO READ | India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Just one day left to apply for various posts for 10th pass, details here

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Only those candidates who are between 18-25 years of age can apply for this recruitment drive. To apply, the candidates must give a class 12th, class 12th certificates and a Bachelor’s degree. 

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The candidates will have to appear in a written test, which will be in both English and Hindi. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Air ForceIAFIAF Recruitment 2021Govt jobsGovernment jobssarkari naukriIAF Group C Civilian posts
Next
Story

IIT Bombay Recruitment 2021: IIT-B invites applications for THESE positions, details here

Must Watch

PT1M25S

Jammu-Kashmir will not bow down in front of coward terrorists, says Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha