IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Indian Air Force invites applications for various Group C posts, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force Recruitment (IAF) has invited applications for various Group ‘C’ posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply for over 282 posts through its official website -indianairforce.nic.in.
The candidates need to note that the notification for the recruitment drive was published in the newspaper on July 24, 2021 and the last date to apply is September 7.
The notification read, “Applications are invited from eligible citizens for the recruitment of group ‘C’ civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations or units. Eligible candidates may address their application to the concerned stations or units.”
Read the complete notification here
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
Group C Civilian: 282 Posts
- HQ Maintenance Command: 153 Posts
- HQ Eastern Air Command: 32 Posts
- HQ South Western Air Command: 11 Posts
- Independent Units: 1 Post
- Cook (Ordinary Grade): 5 Posts
- Mess Staff: 9 Posts
- Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 Posts
- House Keeping Staff: 15 Posts
- Hindi Typist: 3 Posts
- Lower Division Clerk: 10 Posts
- Store Keeper: 3 Posts
- Carpenter: 3 Posts
- Painter: 1 Post
- Suptd (Store): 5 Posts
- Civilian Mechanic Transport Driver: 3 Posts
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria
Only those candidates who are between 18-25 years of age can apply for this recruitment drive. To apply, the candidates must give a class 12th, class 12th certificates and a Bachelor’s degree.
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: Selection process
The candidates will have to appear in a written test, which will be in both English and Hindi.