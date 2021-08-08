हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Post GDS Recruitment

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Just one day left to apply for various posts for 10th pass, details here

The interested and eligible candidates need to note that the last date for applying for 32 posts of GDS in the Indian Post is tomorrow (August 9, 2021). 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Just one day left to apply for various posts for 10th pass, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Post has invited applications for the Maharashtra Postal Circle for the position of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The interested and eligible candidates need to note that the last date for applying for 32 posts of GDS in the Indian Post is tomorrow (August 9, 2021). 

The application process for this recruitment drive started in July. Candidates can apply for the position of Staff Car Driver (Original Grade) (General Central Service Grade C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) in the division of Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, Mumbai under this recruitment drive.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Important Dates 

Last date for submission of application: 9 August 2021

ALSO READ | JKSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Jr Assistant, other posts at jkssb.nic.in, check details here 

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Section Officer Group B (Gazetted B) – 32 Posts

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidates must be between 18 to 27 years

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Salary

The candidates will be liable to get a salary up to Rs 19900 under Pay Matrix Level-2 (7th CPC) as per 7th Pay Commission, if selected.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Class 10 pass candidates from any recognized board can apply. Candidates must hold a valid driving license for light and heavy motor vehicles, and they will have to appear for a driving test.

ALSO READ | Punjab Police Recruitment 2021: Apply for Head Constable post, check eligibility, vacancies and other details here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should submit applications to the Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, 134-A, S.K.Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai – 400018 on or before 9 August 2021 through speed post/registered post along with the required documents.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India Post GDS RecruitmentIndia Post GDS Recruitment 2021India PostGovernment jobssarkari naukri
Next
Story

JKSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Jr Assistant, other posts at jkssb.nic.in, check details here

Must Watch

PT5M32S

India Wins Gold: Watch Neeraj Chopra's conversation with PM Modi