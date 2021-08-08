India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Just one day left to apply for various posts for 10th pass, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Post has invited applications for the Maharashtra Postal Circle for the position of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). The interested and eligible candidates need to note that the last date for applying for 32 posts of GDS in the Indian Post is tomorrow (August 9, 2021).

The application process for this recruitment drive started in July. Candidates can apply for the position of Staff Car Driver (Original Grade) (General Central Service Grade C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) in the division of Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, Mumbai under this recruitment drive.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 9 August 2021

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Section Officer Group B (Gazetted B) – 32 Posts

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidates must be between 18 to 27 years

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Salary

The candidates will be liable to get a salary up to Rs 19900 under Pay Matrix Level-2 (7th CPC) as per 7th Pay Commission, if selected.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Class 10 pass candidates from any recognized board can apply. Candidates must hold a valid driving license for light and heavy motor vehicles, and they will have to appear for a driving test.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should submit applications to the Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, 134-A, S.K.Ahire Marg, Worli, Mumbai – 400018 on or before 9 August 2021 through speed post/registered post along with the required documents.

