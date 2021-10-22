IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Apply for 7858 vacancies at ibps.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the post of IBPS Clerk. IBPS has revised the total number of vacancies for the recruitment. Earlier the total number of vacancies was 7800, but as per the revised schedule, 58 vacancies have been increased. So now the vacancies have been revised to 7858.

The interested and eligible candidates can check the revised vacancies notification through the official website of IBPS- ibps.in.

It may be noted that the last date to apply for the recruitment is October 27, 2021 and the candidates can apply on the official website- ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Educational requirements

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application fee

The application fee is Rs 850 for other category candidates, while for candidates from SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM categories, the application fee is Rs 175.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will have to sit for exams to be selected for the posts.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Important details

The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in December 2021 and January 2022.

The Centre, venue address, date and time for both Preliminary and Main examinations shall be intimated in the respective Call Letter.

