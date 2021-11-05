IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for 4,135 vacancies on ibps.in, here’s direct link to register

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is going to close its application process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees posts next week. IBPS has invited applications to fill 4,135 vacancies in different departments.

The notification (CRP PO/MT-XI for vacancies of 2022-23) of this recruitment process of IBPS for Probationary Officers (PO)/management trainees was released on October 19. The notification can be viewed on official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Candidates can apply for these posts on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. It may be noted that the last date for payment of application fees and intimation charges is also November 10, 2021.

IBPS recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidate must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The candidate should be aged between 20 and 30 years. The candidate must have been born not earlier than October 2, 1991, and not later than October 1, 2001 (both dates inclusive).

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates belonging to all other category will have to pay Rs 850/- as application fee. Those belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category will have to pay Rs 175/- as application fee. Payment should be done via online mode.

Click here to know details on the vacancies and application procedure

IBPS Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of IBPS

Step 2. Click on the online job link

Step 3. Fill in requisite details, register yourself

Step 4. Upload all documents

Step 5. Pay online application fee and submit. Keep the form downloaded with you for further use.

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Important Dates (tentative) for PO exam

Online preliminary examination: December 4 and 11, 2021

Preliminary examination results: December 2021/January 2022

Online main exams: January 2022

Online main exam result: January/February 2022

Interview of shortlisted candidates: February/March 2022

Provisional allotment to the selected candidates: April 2022

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidate should be between 20 and 30 years of age. ( Born not before 02.10.1991 and not after 01.10.2001 (both dates inclusive).

