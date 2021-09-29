हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IBPS

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Application for faculty, other posts to start on October 1 - check here

The registration process will begin on October 1 and end on October 14.

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Application for faculty, other posts to start on October 1 - check here
Pic courtesy: Pixabay (representational purpose)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS) has invited applications from candidates who want to apply for IBPS Recruitment 2021. Aspirants for Faculty and other posts can visit the official site of IBPS on ibps.in and apply online. The registration process will begin on October 1 and end on October 14.

There are vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor, Faculty Research Associate, Research Associate, Hindi Officer, IT Engineer (Data Centre), IT Database Administrator, Software Developer, and Tester (Frontend, Backend). Written exams and interviews will be held in October or November this year to determine the selection. 

A waitlist would be maintained to fill up need-based requirements, which will be valid till March 31, 2022. Here's the website again: ibps.in

IBPS recruitment 2021: How to apply:

Go to the official website of IBPS and click on the IBPS recruitment link

Register with name and password

Fill the application form, upload documents and submit.

Pay the application fee and keep the form saved for future use

Selection process:

There will be written exam for each post. If you qualify the written exam, candidates will have to go for the interview round. Candidates will have to produce all the documents given in the official notification during interview round.

Application Fee:

The application fee is ₹1000/- for all candidates. Payment can be made via debit and credit cards, netbanking and more.

 

