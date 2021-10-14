IBPS Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for Assistant Professor, Engineer and other posts, check details here

New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the application process for the posts of Assistant Professors, Faculty Research Associates, Research Associates, Hindi Officers and others today (October 14). Interested candidates can apply on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

It is to be noted that candidates will have to apply online and no other mode will be accepted. For eligibility and other details, read the official notification HERE.

Application fees:

The candidates will have to shell out Rs 1000.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of a written examination followed by the interview/ document verification (DV) round.

The written examination will be held online and is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in October/November 2021.

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Check steps to apply

1. Visit the official website at ibps.in

2. On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE”

3. Then click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register

4. Log in using credentials

5. Fill the application form and upload the required documents

6. Pay the application fees

7. Submit and download the form for future reference

The official notification read, "Successful candidates will be appointed against the existing vacancies. However, a wait list would also be maintained to fill up need-based requirements, which will be valid till 31.03.2022."

