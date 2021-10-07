हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IBPS Recruitment

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Registration for over 7800 Clerk posts begin today, check details here

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Interested candidates can apply on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Registration for over 7800 Clerk posts begin today, check details here
File Photo

New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) commenced the application process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 from Thursday (October 7). Interested candidates can apply on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Candidates can submit the applications till October 27, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill more than 7800 Clerk posts in banks across the country. 

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a University recognized by the government of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. 

Candidates should be at least 20 years old while the maximum age limit should be 28 years of age. 

Application fee:

The application fee is Rs 850 for other category candidates, while for candidates from SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM categories, the application fee is Rs 175. 

Selection process:

Candidates will have to sit for exams to be selected for the posts. 

The prelims examination will be held in December 2021. The result for prelims will be announced in December 2021 or January 2022. While the main examination will be conducted in January/ February next year and provisional allotment will take place in April 2022.

For more information, candidates can check the notification official website of IBPS. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
