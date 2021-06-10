हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Over 10,000 vacancies notified for Group A and B posts

Interested candidates can visit the official website at ibps.in to apply. The registration process began on Tuesday (June 8). The last date to apply is June 28, 2021.

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Over 10,000 vacancies notified for Group A and B posts
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for filling up over 10,000 Group A and B posts in various Regional Rural Banks across the country.

The online examinations for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for RRBs for the recruitment of Group A Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Group B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) will be conducted tentatively between August and October 2021.

The interviews for recruitment will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority tentatively in the month of November 2021.

Interested candidates can visit the official website at ibps.in to apply. The registration process began on Tuesday (June 8). The last date to apply is June 28, 2021.

Age Limit:

For Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 40 years

For Officer Scale- II (Manager)- Above 21 years - Below 32 years

For Officer Scale- I (Assistant Manager)- Above 18 years - Below 30 years

For Office Assistant (Multipurpose) - Between 18 years and 28 years

Candidates belonging to general the category will have to pay Rs 850 as application fees for both Officer and Office Assistant posts while candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category will have to pay Rs 175 as application fees for both the posts.

Also Read: UPSC NDA/NA II Exam 2021: Registration begins on upsc.gov.in

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021IBPSRecruitment 2021Institute of Banking Personnel Selection
Next
Story

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application process begins, here's everything you need to know

Must Watch

PT5M38S

Bollywood Breaking: Truth behind Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's relationship!