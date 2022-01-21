हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021: Scores released at ibps.in, check how to download

The prelims exam scores will remain accessible from January 21 to January 30, 2022.

New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Specialist Officers (IBPS SO) Prelims Result 2021 scores have been declared. Candidates can check their marks through the official site of IBPS on ibps.in.

The prelims exam scores will remain accessible from January 21 to January 30, 2022. The SO Prelims result 2021 was announced on January 18, 2022, while the prelims exam was held on December 26, 2021, at various exam centres. 

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021: Steps to check scores

1. Visit the official IBPS website on ibps.in.

2. On the homepage, click on IBPS SO Prelims Result 2021 link. 

3. Enter login credentials including roll no and password and click on submit. 

4. Your scorecard will appear on the page. 

5. Download the result and take a printout for future reference. 

The candidates who cleared the prelims exam are now eligible to appear for the SO main exam, which will be conducted on January 30, 2022. 

