ICFRE Recruitment 2021: Apply for Conservator of Forest and Deputy Conservator of Forest posts, check details here

New Delhi: Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) Dehradun is recruiting for the posts of Conservator of Forest and Deputy Conservator of Forest. The candidates can check the notification on the official website of ICFRE at icfre.org.

Interested candidates can apply through the appropriate channels to the secretary India Council of Forestry Research and Education. P.O New Forest Dehradun - 248006 (Uttarakhand). The application form should reach on or before October 10, 2021.

Vacancy details:

The ICFRE Recruitment drive 2021, notified on August 23, 2021, will fill 48 vacancies, out of which 28 vacancies are for the post of Conservator of Forests (CF) and 20 vacancies are for Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) posts.

Application fee:

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 in the form of a Demand draft in favour of the Account officer payable at Dehradun.

Selection process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a test and interview will also be conducted.

ICFRE Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Visit the official ICFRE website at icfre.org.

2. Click “Recruitments” and then open the advertisement “Notification for Invitation of Applications for filling up the post of Conservator of Forest (CF) and Deputy Conservator of Forest (CF) on deputation basis in Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun and its institutes”.

3.Read the notification carefully before applying and check Eligibility criteria.

4. Download the application form and fill the form.

5. Send the form on the address aforementioned given address before the last date.

Live TV